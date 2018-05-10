Rome
Spread nears 140 on M5S-League govt prospect (2)
Market jitters on possible populist administration
10 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 10 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of market confidence in the Italian economy, widened seven points to 139 with a yield of 1.91% amid market jitters over the prospect of what could be western Europe's first populist government, between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. The Milan bourse was 1.2% down.
Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico:
«Ebbi contributo di 49mila €»
Casamassima, strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex
Traffico di droga dal Marocco
13 arresti in Basilicata e Puglia
Bullismo al liceo, a testa in giù lo fanno cadere: va in ospedale
Shock al market, macellaio mette la mano nel tritacarne