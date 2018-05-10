Rome
Cancer-hit smoker loses suit agst big tobacco
Family ordered to pay court costs
10 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 10 - The family of a smoker who died of lung cancer on Thursday lost a damages suit against big tobacco and the Italian tobacco monopoly. The supreme Court of Cassation said smoking was "an act of free will" and ordered the family to pay costs of 20,000 euros. The man, a two-packet-a-day smoker from his youth, filed the suit in the early 200s before dying a few years ago. His family carried it on.
