Rome
Man gets 30 yrs for killing, torching ex (3)
Appeals verdict cuts from life at first trial
10 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 10 - A 26-year-old Italian man got 30 years on appeal for killing and torching his ex-girlfriend in Rome in May 2016. Vincenzo Paduano strangled and set light to student Sara Di Pietrantonio, the appeals court found, upholding a first-instance court verdict. The first court had given him life.
