Milan
Man, 82, in coma after bus hits him
In Milan
10 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 10 - An 82-year-old man is in a coma after a bus hit him in Milan on Thursday. He was on a pedestrian crossing when the slow-moving vehicle hit him, causing him to fall and bang his head on the ground. The 33-year-old driver and a 25-year-old woman passenger were taken to hospital in shock.
