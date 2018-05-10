Rome
24-hr maritime strike Friday
Agst 'self-production'
10 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 10 - Italy's ports and al maritime and ferry services will be on strike for 24 hours Friday, unions said Thursday. They said the strike was against "cases of self-production" in operations.
