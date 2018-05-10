Robot hand that folds fingers ready (3)

Rome, May 10 - A hi-tech robot hand that folds fingers like a real one, grasping objects with 90% efficiency compared to a natural hand, has been created by Italy's Rehab Technologies Lab. The lab is a joint venture born in December 2013 by a collaboration between work-accident insurance agency INAIL and the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT). The two institutes said the hand, which does not require surgery to be implanted and is cheaper than current alternatives, will be available from 2019.