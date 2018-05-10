Foreign tourists spent 39.1 bn in Italy in 2017 (2)

Venice, May 10 - Foreign visitors spent 39.1 billion euros in Italy in 2017, almost three billion more than the 36.4 billion forked out the previous year, according to data presented on Thursday by the CISET International Centre for Studies on Tourism Economics. CISET said that Italian tourists spent 24.5 billion euros abroad last year, up from 22.5 billion in 2016, for a net surplus of 14.6 billion. That is a rise of 5.7% on the surplus of 13.8 billion euros for 2016, according to the figures presented at the Italy and International Tourism conference in Venice.