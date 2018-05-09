Rome
Mattarella told M5S, League need 24 hrs, but may take longer
May take 48 hrs
09 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 9 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday informed President Sergio Mattarella that they will need 24 hours to clinch a possible government deal, but sources said it may take longer. It may take 48 hours, the sources said.
