Rome
League, M5S ask president for time until Monday (2)
Parties seeking deal to form new govt after March election
10 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 10 - The League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) have asked President Sergio Mattarella for more time for their talks for a possible agreement to form a new government, sources said Thursday. They have asked to be allowed to continue negotiations at least until Sunday, which means developments could emerge on Monday, the sources said. Mattarella had looked poised to give a mandate for the formation of a 'neutral' technocrat government on Wednesday, given the deadlock that followed the March general election, but the League and the M5S asked him for 24 hours for last-ditch talks on a possible new executive.
Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico:
«Ebbi contributo di 49mila €»
Casamassima, strappa le mutande e tenta di violentare la sua ex
Traffico di droga dal Marocco
13 arresti in Basilicata e Puglia
Bullismo al liceo, a testa in giù lo fanno cadere: va in ospedale
Shock al market, macellaio mette la mano nel tritacarne