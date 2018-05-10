Berlin
Macron says temptation to divide in EU, cites Italian vote (2)
French president gives examples of Italian election, Brexit
10 Maggio 2018
Berlin, May 10 - French President Emmanuel Macron cited the outcome of Italy's general election in March as he talked about the "temptation" in Europe to divide and support nationalist rhetoric. "We have seen Brexit, we have seen the elections in Italy," Macron said during a speech in the German city of Aachen. He warned that "divisions led to paralysis".
