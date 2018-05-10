Rome
Industrial production up 1.2% in March, but Q1 flat (2)
ISTAT say 3.6% year-on-year rise driven by energy sector
Rome, May 10 - Italian industrial production increased by 1.2% in March with respect to February after two consecutive falls, ISTAT said on Thursday. The national statistics agency said that the output level was flat in the first quarter with respect to the previous three months. It said that the March production level was up 3.6% on the same month in 2017, according to calendar-adjusted data, with the energy sector driving the rise with a 11.9% increase.
