Milan
Strategic TIM-Mediaset agreement on TV content (2)
Mediaset free-to-air channels on demand for TIMVISION customers
10 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 10 - Telecom Italia (TIM) said Thursday that it has reached a strategic agreement with Mediaset on television content. A statement said the deal will "allow TIMVISION customers to watch all Mediaset free-to-air channels and with access to the programming from the previous 7 days as made available online by Mediaset".
