Significant steps forward on govt - Salvini and Di Maio (3)

Rome, May 10 - League leader Matteo Salvini and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that they were making progress in talks on the formation of a new government after a meeting at the Lower House. "Significant steps forward have been made on the composition of the executive and the premier in view of a constructive collaboration between the parties with the aim of deciding everything in a short period of time to give a response and a political government to the country as soon as possible," a joint statement said. Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi opened the way for the talks to open in earnest late on Wednesday when he said that he would not consider the centre-right coalition to have broken down if its ally, the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, forms a government with the M5S. The anti-establishment group had refused to negotiate with the centre right as a whole, saying it was only willing to form an executive with the League. The League and FI govern many regions together. Berlusconi stressed, however, that FI would not vote in favour of a confidence motion on a M5S-League government. The League and the M5S would not need FI's support to have a majority in parliament because they won over half of the vote in March's general election.