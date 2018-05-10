Salvini, Di Maio set for govt talks after Berlusconi OK

Rome, May 10 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and League leader Matteo Salvini are set to meet for talks about the possible formation of a new government on Thursday after being granted 24 hours for negotiations by President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday. Ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi opened the way for the talks to open in earnest late on Wednesday when he said that he would not consider the centre-right coalition to have broken down if its ally, the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, forms a government with the M5S. The anti-establishment group had refused to negotiate with the centre right as a whole, saying it was only willing to form an executive with the League. The League and FI govern many regions together. Berlusconi stressed, however, that FI would not vote in favour of a confidence motion on a M5S-League government. The League and the M5S would not need FI's support to have a majority in parliament because they won over half of the vote in March's general election.