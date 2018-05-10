Italian police bust two jihadist cells (2)

Rome, May 10 - Italian State and finance police said Thursday that they had broken up two alleged jihadist cells with a big anti-terrorism operation featuring the arrest of 14 people. The operation also involved the search of around 20 properties in Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Sardinia. The two cells were alleged linked to Jabhat al-Nusra, a Syrian al-Qaeda group and were based in Lombardy and Sardinia. Investigators believe they were autonomous from each other, although one individual is thought to had had relations with both.