Vatican City
Too much religious fanaticism says pope
'Spawns hatred'
09 Maggio 2018
Vatican City, May 9 - There is too much religious fanaticism in today's world, Pope Francis said Wednesday. "There is no more important issue in public debate today than the problem of fanaticism and propensity towards violence," he said in a message to German Catholics. He said it "spawns hatred". Francis said "we see this in the family sphere, in work places, in associations, in districts, in regions and in nations".
