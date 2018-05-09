Orte
Orte rail station flooded by rainstorm
Serious delays
09 Maggio 2018
Orte, May 9 - A thunderstorm on Wednesday flooded the station and tracks at Orte railway station, causing serious delays. Garages and cellars in the Lazio town were flooded and there were some power outages. Other parts including Rome saw another day of heavy rain.
