TV rights chaos after court rejects MediaPro deal

Cerca

Mercoledì 09 Maggio 2018 | 20:52

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Maratona di Londra, si finge Speedy Gonzales e salta 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
06.05.2018

Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times

Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico: ebbi contributo 49mila euro
08.05.2018

Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico:
«Ebbi contributo di 49mila €»

Melfi, tragedia della follia: uccide la moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

Melfi, tragedia della follia: uccide la moglie e si ammazza

Mette in salvo bimbi scuolabus, poi autista muore per malore
07.05.2018

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore

Martina Franca, georgiana ruba60mila ad anziana con Alzheimer
08.05.2018

Martina Franca, georgiana ruba 60mila ad anziana con Alzheimer

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono
08.05.2018

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere
07.05.2018

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta
08.05.2018

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

Il corteo storico di San Nicola
07.05.2018

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida
08.05.2018

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata
09.05.2018

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus
09.05.2018

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

ESCLUSIVO/Ecco il video delle ossa di San Nicola a Bari
19.05.2017

Ecco il video delle ossa
di San Nicola: evento storico
Emiliano: reliquia ponte di pace

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Milan

TV rights chaos after court rejects MediaPro deal

Milan judge upholds Sky appeal

TV rights chaos after court rejects MediaPro deal

Milan, May 9 - A Milan judge on Wednesday upheld the suspension of the awarding of Serie A TV rights to MediaPro after an appeal by satellite broadcaster Sky, saying the tender was not properly formulated and breached antitrust rules. MediaPro now has 15 days to appeal the decision. Judge Claudio Marangoni ruled that the tender that saw MediaPro win the domestic TV rights for the 2018-2021 period with an offer of 1,000 euros more than the minimum set out in the contract competition of 1.05 billion euros should be scrapped. The judge said MediaPro and Lega Serie A must re-evaluate the tender launched last month, following the challenge filed by Sky. The tender process had been suspended on April 16 after Sky Italia asked the court to decide whether it respected regulations. The judge also ordered the Italian affiliate of the Spanish audiovisual company to pay Sky's legal expenses for a total of 15,600 euros. Sky said the awarding of the rights to MediaPro was inadmissible as the competition was for companies acting as "independent intermediaries" but MediaPro was actually a full-blown communications group. Marangoni ruled that, by offering packages with "information and advertising content", MediaPro assumed a form of "editorial responsibility" that "positions it outside the sphere of its activity as an independent intermediary". It also said that MediaPro had practiced "abuse of a dominant position". The court rejected MediaPro's argument that the procedure that saw it win the TV rights was meant to expand the market, also noting that "consumer prices" of Serie A domestic TV rights would inevitably increase. The court said that the MediaPro deal would cause "serious imbalances in the market" and damage single operators. According to the judge, there is still time for the Spanish company to resume the tender "with a different content in its package proposals". Sky, which is currently Serie A's main rights partner, praised the ruling on Wednesday, saying it had provided "clarification". Serie A League Commissioner Giovanni Malagò said that the May 22 deadline for MediaPro to present bank guarantees in relation to the TV rights remained.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Too much religious fanaticism says pope

Too much religious fanaticism says pope

 
3 Algerians nabbed for re-entering Italy

3 Algerians nabbed for re-entering Italy

 
Michelangelo left-handed, used right due to prejudice (4)

Michelangelo left-handed, used right due to prejudice (4)

 
'Races more affected by alcohol' phrase scrubbed

'Races more affected by alcohol' phrase scrubbed

 
Pony can be a pet says court

Pony can be a pet says court

 
Italy remembers Peppino Impastato on 40th anniversary (3)

Italy remembers Peppino Impastato on 40th anniversary (3)

 
Orte rail station flooded by rainstorm

Orte rail station flooded by rainstorm

 
Young Italian woman strangled in Pakistan - autopsy (4)

Young Italian woman strangled in Pakistan - autopsy (4)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

 
Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

 
Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

 
Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

 
Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

 
San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

 
Il corteo storico di San Nicola

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

 
Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

 
Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

 
Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

 
Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

 
Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

 
Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

 
Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

 
Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

 
Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Da naso a ombelico, sempre piu' richieste ritocchi naturali

Da naso a ombelico, sempre piu' richieste ritocchi naturali

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Economia TV
Accredia, con accreditamento appalti pubblici piu' efficaci e "verdi"

Accredia, con accreditamento appalti pubblici piu' efficaci e "verdi"

 
Mondo TV
Raid israeliano in Siria, 17 morti

Raid israeliano in Siria, 17 morti

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Spettacolo TV
Apertura Cannes tra imponenti misure di sicurezza

Apertura Cannes tra imponenti misure di sicurezza

 
Calcio TV
Juve-Milan, tutto pronto per la finale di Coppa Italia

Juve-Milan, tutto pronto per la finale di Coppa Italia

 
Sport TV
Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

 

Digital Edition

09.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU