Battiston confirmed head of space agency (2)

Cerca

Mercoledì 09 Maggio 2018 | 20:51

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Maratona di Londra, si finge Speedy Gonzales e salta 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
06.05.2018

Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times

Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico: ebbi contributo 49mila euro
08.05.2018

Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico:
«Ebbi contributo di 49mila €»

Melfi, tragedia della follia: uccide la moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

Melfi, tragedia della follia: uccide la moglie e si ammazza

Mette in salvo bimbi scuolabus, poi autista muore per malore
07.05.2018

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore

Martina Franca, georgiana ruba60mila ad anziana con Alzheimer
08.05.2018

Martina Franca, georgiana ruba 60mila ad anziana con Alzheimer

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono
08.05.2018

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere
07.05.2018

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta
08.05.2018

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

Il corteo storico di San Nicola
07.05.2018

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida
08.05.2018

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata
09.05.2018

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus
09.05.2018

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

ESCLUSIVO/Ecco il video delle ossa di San Nicola a Bari
19.05.2017

Ecco il video delle ossa
di San Nicola: evento storico
Emiliano: reliquia ponte di pace

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Battiston confirmed head of space agency (2)

Physicist, 62, has 30 yrs of experience

Battiston confirmed head of space agency (2)

Rome, May 9 - Physicist Roberto Battiston was confirmed head of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) by the education, university and research ministry on Wednesday. Battiston, who has 30 years of experience in the sector, was first appointed in 2016. A physicist for the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN), Battiston was first appointed by the Minister for Education, University and Research, Stefania Giannini. He succeeded Professor. Aldo Sandulli, Special Commissioner to the ASI following judiciary investigations that led to the resignation of the previous President of the Agency Enrico Saggese. A full Professor of Experimental Physics at the University of Trento, where he was born in 1956 and still lives, Battiston has had a long and distinguished academic and scientific career, full of international awards, which began immediately after graduating with honours in Physics from the elite Scuola Normale of Pisa in 1979. He is Chairman of Commission II of the INFN for Astroparticle Physics, and a member of TIFPA (Trento Institute for Fundamental Physics and Application) - the new National Center of the INFN.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Too much religious fanaticism says pope

Too much religious fanaticism says pope

 
3 Algerians nabbed for re-entering Italy

3 Algerians nabbed for re-entering Italy

 
Michelangelo left-handed, used right due to prejudice (4)

Michelangelo left-handed, used right due to prejudice (4)

 
'Races more affected by alcohol' phrase scrubbed

'Races more affected by alcohol' phrase scrubbed

 
Pony can be a pet says court

Pony can be a pet says court

 
Italy remembers Peppino Impastato on 40th anniversary (3)

Italy remembers Peppino Impastato on 40th anniversary (3)

 
Orte rail station flooded by rainstorm

Orte rail station flooded by rainstorm

 
Young Italian woman strangled in Pakistan - autopsy (4)

Young Italian woman strangled in Pakistan - autopsy (4)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

 
Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

 
Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

 
Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

 
Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

 
San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

 
Il corteo storico di San Nicola

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

 
Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

 
Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

 
Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

 
Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

 
Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

 
Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

 
Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

 
Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

 
Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Da naso a ombelico, sempre piu' richieste ritocchi naturali

Da naso a ombelico, sempre piu' richieste ritocchi naturali

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Economia TV
Accredia, con accreditamento appalti pubblici piu' efficaci e "verdi"

Accredia, con accreditamento appalti pubblici piu' efficaci e "verdi"

 
Mondo TV
Raid israeliano in Siria, 17 morti

Raid israeliano in Siria, 17 morti

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Spettacolo TV
Apertura Cannes tra imponenti misure di sicurezza

Apertura Cannes tra imponenti misure di sicurezza

 
Calcio TV
Juve-Milan, tutto pronto per la finale di Coppa Italia

Juve-Milan, tutto pronto per la finale di Coppa Italia

 
Sport TV
Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

 

Digital Edition

09.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU