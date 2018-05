Bologna train massacre convict to be probed (3)

Bologna, May 9 - A former rightist terrorist convicted of the 1980 Bologna train station massacre may be probed for not giving full testimony, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Luigi Ciavardini is a former member of Nuclei Armati Rivoluzionari (Armed Revolutionary Groups, NAR), which has been found guilty in the 2 August 1980 attack which killed 85 people and wounded more than 200. Ciavardini may now be placed under investigation for "refusing to give evidence", prosecutor Enrcio Cieri said after a hearing in which the former NAR member, now free, was heard as a witness in a trial of fellow former NAR member Gilberto Cavallini.