Battiston confirmed head of space agency

Rome, May 9 - Physicist Roberto Battiston was confirmed head of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) by the education, university and research ministry on Wednesday. Battiston, who has 30 years of experience in the sector, was first appointed in 2016. A physicist for the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN), Battiston was first appointed by the Minister for Education, University and Research, Stefania Giannini. He succeeded Professor. Aldo Sandulli, Special Commissioner to the ASI following judiciary investigations that led to the resignation of the previous President of the Agency Enrico Saggese.