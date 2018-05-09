Rome
Battiston confirmed head of space agency
Physicist, 62, has 30 yrs of experience
09 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 9 - Physicist Roberto Battiston was confirmed head of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) by the education, university and research ministry on Wednesday. Battiston, who has 30 years of experience in the sector, was first appointed in 2016. A physicist for the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN), Battiston was first appointed by the Minister for Education, University and Research, Stefania Giannini. He succeeded Professor. Aldo Sandulli, Special Commissioner to the ASI following judiciary investigations that led to the resignation of the previous President of the Agency Enrico Saggese.
Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico:
«Ebbi contributo di 49mila €»
Melfi, tragedia della follia: uccide la moglie e si ammazza
Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore
Martina Franca, georgiana ruba 60mila ad anziana con Alzheimer