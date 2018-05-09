Giro: Battaglin wins fifth stage, Dennis still in pink

Santa Ninfa, May 9 - Italy's Enrico Battaglin won the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia Wednesday in a sprint finish while Australia's Rohan Dennis kept the leader's pink jersey for the fourth straight stage. The stage was a 153-km stretch from Agrigento to Santa Ninfa near Trapani. Dennis has a one-second lead over reigning champion, Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who claimed the jersey after the first stage. Battaglin beat Italy's Giovanni Visconti into second and Portugal's José Goncalves into third. Germany's white jersey holder Maximilian Schachmann came fourth and Britain's Simon Yates, one of the pre-race favourites, came fifth.