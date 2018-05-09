Avellino
Scolded student 'slaps prof in face'
Responded in kind says 18-year-old
09 Maggio 2018
Avellino, May 9 - An 18-year-old student told off for driving his scooter dangerously in the school yard allegedly slapped the teacher in the face in Avellino near Naples Wednesday. He did not, as erroneously reported previously, break the teacher's nose, nor was the prof taken to hospital. The student said the teacher slapped him first, and he responded in kind. The teacher claimed that he affectionately brushed the student's face.
