Rome
Mattarella told M5S, League need 24 hrs, but may take longer
May take 48 hrs
09 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 9 - The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday informed President Sergio Mattarella that they will need 24 hours to clinch a possible government deal, but sources said it may take longer. It may take 48 hours, the sources said.
Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico:
«Ebbi contributo di 49mila €»
Melfi, tragedia della follia: uccide la moglie e si ammazza
Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore
Martina Franca, georgiana ruba 60mila ad anziana con Alzheimer