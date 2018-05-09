Scolded student breaks prof's nose (3)

Avellino
Avellino, May 9 - An 18-year-old student told off for driving his scooter dangerously in the school yard punched the teacher in the face and broke his nose in Avellino near Naples Wednesday. It was the latest in a string of attacks by steents on teachers in Italy. The teacher, a 46-year-old man from Avellino, was taken to hospital.
