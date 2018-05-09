Salvini says prerequisite is centre-right alliance (4)

Rome, May 9 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday the centre right alliance with Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party was a "prerequisite" for a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). He said "whatever happens the centre-right alliance will not break up". FI is expected to end up giving "external support" to a League-M5S government, without taking part in it. "Today I will talk again to (M5S leader Luigi) Di Maio and Berlusconi", Salvini added.