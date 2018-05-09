Only dialogue with League, vote for PD wasted-Di Maio (3)

Cerca

Mercoledì 09 Maggio 2018 | 18:01

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Maratona di Londra, si finge Speedy Gonzales e salta 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
06.05.2018

Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times

Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico: ebbi contributo 49mila euro
08.05.2018

Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico:
«Ebbi contributo di 49mila €»

Melfi, tragedia della follia: uccide la moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

Melfi, tragedia della follia: uccide la moglie e si ammazza

Mette in salvo bimbi scuolabus, poi autista muore per malore
07.05.2018

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore

Martina Franca, georgiana ruba60mila ad anziana con Alzheimer
08.05.2018

Martina Franca, georgiana ruba 60mila ad anziana con Alzheimer

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono
08.05.2018

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere
07.05.2018

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta
08.05.2018

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

Il corteo storico di San Nicola
07.05.2018

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida
08.05.2018

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata
09.05.2018

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus
09.05.2018

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

ESCLUSIVO/Ecco il video delle ossa di San Nicola a Bari
19.05.2017

Ecco il video delle ossa
di San Nicola: evento storico
Emiliano: reliquia ponte di pace

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli
20.12.2016

Doppio incidente sulla tangenziale di Bari. E un tir travolge quattro veicoli

Rome

Only dialogue with League, vote for PD wasted-Di Maio (3)

We want two-party govt says M5S leader

Only dialogue with League, vote for PD wasted-Di Maio (3)

Rome, May 9 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that his refusal to open government-formation talks with the whole centre-right coalition was not a veto against ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi and his Forza Italia (FI) party. "There is no veto on Berlusconi, there is a desire to dialogue with the League. Full stop," Di Maio said. "We want a government featuring two parties, not four, because we have seen what happens when you have governments with four or five parties. "We said 'let's move forward together for a government of change'. What is the veto?". He added that, if a deal for a new government is not reached and Italy has another general election in the coming months after the inconclusive one in March, a vote for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) would be wasted. "I think the attitude of the citizens at the next election will change because voting PD turned out to be useless and Forza Italia is at an all-time low and will get even lower," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Scolded student 'slaps prof in face'

Scolded student 'slaps prof in face'

 
Mattarella told M5S, League need 24 hrs, but may take longer

Mattarella told M5S, League need 24 hrs, but may take longer

 
Cars burst tyres in Rome potholes

Cars burst tyres in Rome potholes

 
Scolded student breaks prof's nose (3)

Scolded student breaks prof's nose (3)

 
Salvini says prerequisite is centre-right alliance (4)

Salvini says prerequisite is centre-right alliance (4)

 
Venice halts takeaway food shops opening for 3 yrs (4)

Venice halts takeaway food shops opening for 3 yrs (4)

 
3 Camorra-linked businessmen nabbed

3 Camorra-linked businessmen nabbed

 
Worker dies in accident at Fincantieri

Worker dies in accident at Fincantieri

 

MEDIAGALLERY

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

La centrale del falso dell'edicolante a Bari: 16mila biglietti del bus

 
Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

 
Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

 
Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

 
Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

 
San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

 
Il corteo storico di San Nicola

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

 
Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

 
Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

 
Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

 
Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

 
Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

 
Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

 
Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

 
Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

 
Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Economia TV
Accredia, con accreditamento appalti pubblici piu' efficaci e "verdi"

Accredia, con accreditamento appalti pubblici piu' efficaci e "verdi"

 
Mondo TV
Raid israeliano in Siria, 17 morti

Raid israeliano in Siria, 17 morti

 
Italia TV
Moro, il tragitto della Renault 4

Moro, il tragitto della Renault 4

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 15

Ansatg delle ore 15

 
Spettacolo TV
Apertura Cannes tra imponenti misure di sicurezza

Apertura Cannes tra imponenti misure di sicurezza

 
Calcio TV
Juve-Milan, tutto pronto per la finale di Coppa Italia

Juve-Milan, tutto pronto per la finale di Coppa Italia

 
Sport TV
Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

 

Digital Edition

09.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU