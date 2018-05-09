Naples
3 Camorra-linked businessmen nabbed
Night club where Reina had farewell do impounded
09 Maggio 2018
Naples, May 9 - Three Camorra-linked businessmen were arrested in Naples on Wednesday. Police said they acted as front men for the Naples mafia. One was the owner of a night club where Napoli goalie Pepe Reina recently had a part marking his farewell from the club. The night club has been impounded.
