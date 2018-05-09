Young Italian woman strangled in Pakistan - autopsy (3)

Islamabad, May 9 - Sana Cheema, a 25-year-old Brescian of Pakistani origin who died in Pakistan in April, was strangled, according to the results of an autopsy conducted by a Punjab laboratory. The autopsy report, extracts of which ANSA has received, shows that the "neck bone was broken", suggesting Cheema was strangled in a suspected honour killing. The woman was killed by relatives for refusing an arranged marriage, according to her friends. Her father, Ghulam Mustafa, brother, Adnan Mustafa, and uncle, Mazhar Iqbal, were arrested weeks ago. The father, brother and uncle have reportedly been charged with murder and unauthorized burial. Another two people are reportedly involved, the doctor who signed the death certificate and the driver who drove a car to the burial site. Sana's cousin was said to be the driver. Cheema, who became an Italian citizen in September after living for years in the northern city of Brescia, had returned to her birth country two months ago where she died of "natural causes", according to initial reports from Pakistan. However, members of the Pakistani community in Italy have said she was "killed by her father and brother because she refused an arranged marriage". Local media outlets also said she had a boyfriend in Brescia.