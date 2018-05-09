Father named guardian of daughter in coma (3)

Modena, May 9 - The 80-something father of a comatose 40-year-old woman was named her legal guardian and interpreter of her end-of-life wishes according to Italy's new living wills law on Wednesday. The woman has been in a coma in a Baggiovara Hospital in Modena for several months, and unable to express her wishes on her state of health, sources said. The judge's ruling establishes that, where a written living will is lacking, the appointed guardian can take decisions on the sick person, becoming the 'interpreter' of their wishes to keep receiving treatment or not.