Naples
Fake priest nabbed stealing by real priest
Near Naples
09 Maggio 2018
Naples, May 9 - A priest near Naples stopped a fake priest stealing offerings, sources said Wednesday. Police arrested the bogus cleric, a 73-year-old pensioner with a criminal record, at Sant'Antonio Abate. The man pushed the real priest to the ground, causing him slight injuries, when he was spotted stealing the money offered by faithful in the church of Maria S. S. del Buon Consiglio.
