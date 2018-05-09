Macerata
Macerata racist shooter 'a gentle giant' says defence (2)
Luca Traini wounded 6 North Africans in 'revenge' shooting
09 Maggio 2018
Macerata, May 9 - A neo-Nazi who shot and wounded six North Africans in Macerata after a Roman woman was found killed and dismembered, allegedly by a Nigerian drug pusher, is a "gentle giant and not at all a xenophobe", his defence lawyer told a court Wednesday. "It may not seem so, but Luca Traini is a gentle giant and is not a xenophobe," said Giancarlo Giulianelli at a trial of the 28-year-old former candidate for the anti-migrant League party. Traini, from Tolentino, is charged with multiple attempted murder aggravated by racial hatred for the drive-by shooting on February 4, four days after the discovery of Pamela Mastropietro's body in two suitcases. Giulianelli, the lawyer, said his client "had a momentary blackout at the psychological level due to a clear personality disorder".
