Rome
Liquidity risk for high debt exposure - BoI (2)
Signorini reports to DEF hearing in parliament
09 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 9 - Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Luigi Federico Signorini told a parliamentary session on the DEF economic blueprint on Wednesday that Italy's high public debt left it exposed to liquidity risks. "Even if they are fundamentally solvent, highly indebted countries are nevertheless exposed to risks of liquidity crises," Signorini said, noting that only Greece's debt is higher than Italy's in the eurozone. As a result, he said, it a good idea to "put the debt on a credible, lasting and visible path of reduction".
