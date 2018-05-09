League-M5S ask for 24 hours for last-ditch govt talks

Rome, May 9 - President Sergio Mattarella's press office said Wednesday that the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S) has asked for another 24 hours for talks on a possible agreement for a new government. The head of State had been expected later on Wednesday to give someone a mandate to someone to form a "neutral" technocrat executive after a third round of formal political consultation failed to produce a breakthrough to the deadlock that followed Italy's inconclusive March general election. League leader Matteo Salvini and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio met for face-to-face talks on Wednesday, sources said.