Retail sales down 0.2% in March on Feb - ISTAT (2)

Rome, May 9 - Italian retail sales dropped 0.2% in values terms in March with respect to February and were 0.6% down in volume terms, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency added, however, that sales were up by 2.9% in value terms with respect to the same month in 2017, with the rise being driven by Easter-related sales of food products (up 7.5% in value terms). ISTAT said retail sales were 0.3% down in the first quarter of 2018, both in value and volume terms, with respect to the previous three months.