School janitor commits suicide after abuse allegation (2)

Cagliari, May 9 - A retired woman school janitor in Sardinia has committed suicide following a probe into alleged sexual abuse of a four-year-old girl, daily newspaper L'Unione Sarda reported Wednesday. The 64-year-old woman reportedly left a suicide note that read: "people are only capable of judging. I'm innocent". The woman, who had worked for 40 years in nursery schools in the province of Cagliari until retiring two years ago, took her life after being notified by prosecutors that they had concluded a probe into the alleged abuse. This notification usually comes before a request for an indictment.