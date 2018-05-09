Salvini says will try to form govt till end (3)

Rome, May 9 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that he will keep trying "until the end" to form a government to avoid another new general election this year following the inconclusive vote in March. He also denied that he was pressuring his centre-right coalition partner, ex-premier and Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi, to step aside to make it possible for the League to reach a deal for a new government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). The M5S, the biggest single party in parliament, has said it is willing to open talks with the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League, but not the whole centre-right coalition, which is the combined bloc that came first in the March election. "No pressure. I don't want to give advice to anyone," Salvini told Radio Capital. "I didn't speak to Berlusconi yesterday". Salvini, whose party overtook FI to become the top force in the centre right in the March vote, said President Sergio Mattarella should have given him a mandate to form a new government - even though it is unclear what his majority in parliament would be - instead of proposing a "neutral' government to rule until the end of the year. "Neutral governments do not exist," said Salvini. "The only exception I say to Mattarella is that, if he wanted a government that does not have the numbers (in parliament), he should have given a mandate to mine. "I would have had more support that this".