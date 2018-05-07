M5S says no to 'govt of president' - Di Maio (2)

Cerca

Mercoledì 09 Maggio 2018 | 11:26

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Maratona di Londra, si finge Speedy Gonzales e salta 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
06.05.2018

Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times

Melfi, tragedia della follia: uccide la moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

Melfi, tragedia della follia: uccide la moglie e si ammazza

Mette in salvo bimbi scuolabus, poi autista muore per malore
07.05.2018

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore

Martina Franca, georgiana ruba60mila ad anziana con Alzheimer
08.05.2018

Martina Franca, georgiana ruba 60mila ad anziana con Alzheimer

Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico: ebbi contributo 49mila euro
08.05.2018

Ilva, ex deputato Pd, Vico:
«Ebbi contributo di 49mila €»

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono
08.05.2018

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza
08.05.2018

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere
07.05.2018

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta
08.05.2018

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

Il corteo storico di San Nicola
07.05.2018

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida
08.05.2018

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

ESCLUSIVO/Ecco il video delle ossa di San Nicola a Bari
19.05.2017

Ecco il video delle ossa
di San Nicola: evento storico
Emiliano: reliquia ponte di pace

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata
09.05.2018

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 9 maggio 2018
08.05.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 9 maggio 2018

Rome

M5S says no to 'govt of president' - Di Maio (2)

New elections if not possible for 'political executive'

M5S says no to 'govt of president' - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 7 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday that the anti-establishment group was not willing to back a technocrat executive or join all the other major parties in forming a 'government of the president' to end Italy's post-election political deadlock after talks with the head of State. Di Maio said he told President Sergio Mattarella during a third round of consultations that Italy should hold a new general election if the parties are unable to reach an agreement to form a "political government". The M5S leader reiterated that he was willing to talk to League leader Matteo Salvini about finding a "third" figure to be the premier of a new government, while insisting that the League must drop its coalition allies, including Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, to make an agreement possible. "I'm willing to choose with Salvini a 'third premier' who can represent a contract of government to introduce a basic income, abolish the Fornero (pension reform) and pass a series of anti-corruption measures," Di Maio told a press conference. "If the conditions are not there for a political government, then it is necessary to vote again, with the awareness that it will be a run-off between the two political realities that are competing to govern this country," he added, referring to his own group and the League.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Salvini says will try to form govt till end (3)

Salvini says will try to form govt till end (3)

 
Young Italian woman strangled in Pakistan - autopsy (2)

Young Italian woman strangled in Pakistan - autopsy (2)

 
8 nabbed for marijuana growing

8 nabbed for marijuana growing

 
Giro: Wellens wins, Dennis still in pink

Giro: Wellens wins, Dennis still in pink

 
S. Maria in Trastevere façade restored to former glory

S. Maria in Trastevere façade restored to former glory

 
Milan bourse closes 1.64% down on vote fears (4)

Milan bourse closes 1.64% down on vote fears (4)

 
Milan bourse closes 1.64% down on vote fears (4)

Milan bourse closes 1.64% down on vote fears (4)

 
Giro: Wellens wins, Dennis still pink (5)

Giro: Wellens wins, Dennis still pink (5)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

Blitz contro clan narcotrafficanti in Basilicata

 
Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

Melfi, ammazza la moglie e si suicida

 
Tragedia Melfi, omicidio suicidio: follia, uccide moglie e si ammazza

Melfi, sposi da 7 mesi: lui uccide la moglie e si spara

 
Copertino, malore alla guida si schianta contro auto in sosta

Copertino, malore alla guida
si schianta contro auto in sosta

 
San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

San Nicola, il corteo e la festa con i pellegrini: Bari celebra il suo Patrono

 
Il corteo storico di San Nicola

Il corteo storico di San Nicola

 
Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

Bari, scoperto cadavere di anziano vicino a un cantiere

 
Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

Intercettato a Leuca un veliero con 15 migranti, arrestato skipper

 
Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

Scontro su circonvallazione Foggia, muore un ventenne

 
Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

Il Bari vince contro il Perugia e ipoteca i playoff

 
Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

Salve, saccheggiata una spiaggia pubblica per portare sabbia a un lido privato

 
Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

Finisce in carcere un pregiudicato di Vieste

 
Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

Delfino rischia di spiaggiarsi agli Alimini, salvato riprende il largo

 
Bari, lavata dopo mesi l'area pedonale del Corso

Bari, lavata dopo mesi
l'area pedonale del Corso

 
Accoltellato davanti alla scuola un 45enne senza fissa dimora

Bari, accoltellato 45enne senza fissa dimora

 
Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

Incendio in uno stabile, salve tre persone. Distrutto negozio di musica

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
Harry e Meghan gia' sposati... a Legoland

Harry e Meghan gia' sposati... a Legoland

 
Italia TV
Mattarella depone corona di fiori in ricordo di Moro

Mattarella depone corona di fiori in ricordo di Moro

 
Spettacolo TV
Lo Stato Sociale: "Nei nostri live a luglio ci sara' un gran circo"

Lo Stato Sociale: "Nei nostri live a luglio ci sara' un gran circo"

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 9 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 9 maggio 2018

 
Calcio TV
Juve-Milan, tutto pronto per la finale di Coppa Italia

Juve-Milan, tutto pronto per la finale di Coppa Italia

 
Notiziari TV
ANSAtg delle ore 8

ANSAtg delle ore 8

 
Economia TV
Microsoft sferza Facebook, privacy e' diritto umano

Microsoft sferza Facebook, privacy e' diritto umano

 
Sport TV
Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

Giro, Viviani vince allo sprint a Tel Aviv

 

Digital Edition

09.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU