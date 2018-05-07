Rome
M5S says no to 'govt of president' - Di Maio (2)
New elections if not possible for 'political executive'
07 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 7 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday that the anti-establishment group was not willing to back a technocrat executive or join all the other major parties in forming a 'government of the president' to end Italy's post-election political deadlock after talks with the head of State. Di Maio said he told President Sergio Mattarella during a third round of consultations that Italy should hold a new general election if the parties are unable to reach an agreement to form a "political government". The M5S leader reiterated that he was willing to talk to League leader Matteo Salvini about finding a "third" figure to be the premier of a new government, while insisting that the League must drop its coalition allies, including Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, to make an agreement possible. "I'm willing to choose with Salvini a 'third premier' who can represent a contract of government to introduce a basic income, abolish the Fornero (pension reform) and pass a series of anti-corruption measures," Di Maio told a press conference. "If the conditions are not there for a political government, then it is necessary to vote again, with the awareness that it will be a run-off between the two political realities that are competing to govern this country," he added, referring to his own group and the League.
