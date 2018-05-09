Young Italian woman strangled in Pakistan - autopsy (2)

Islamabad, May 9 - Sana Cheema, a 25-year-old Brescian of Pakistani origin who died in Pakistan in April, was strangled, according to the results of an autopsy conducted by a Punjab laboratory. The autopsy report, extracts of which ANSA has received, shows that the "neck bone was broken", suggesting Cheema was strangled in a suspected honour killing. The woman was killed by relatives for refusing an arranged marriage, according to her friends. Her father, Ghulam Mustafa, brother, Adnan Mustafa, and uncle, Mazhar Iqbal, were arrested weeks ago.