Giro: Wellens wins, Dennis still in pink

Caltagirone (Catania), May 8 - Belgium's Tim Wellens won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia from Catania to Caltagirone Tuesday and Australia's Rohan Dennis kept the leader's pink jersey. The stage was a 198km stretch with an uphill finish. Wellens beat Canada's Michael Woods into second and Italy's Enrico Battaglin into third. Briton Simon Yates, the pre-stage favourite, came fourth. Briton Chris Froome, bidding to become the third man to win all three grand tours two years running, said "I'm not worried, I'm waiting for the Etna stage". How they finished: 1. Tim Wellens (Bel) in 5h17'34" (+10" bonus) (av.speed 38.165 km/h) 2. Michael Woods (Can) s.t. (+06" bonus) 3. Enrico Battaglin (Ita) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Simon Yates (GB) s.t. 5. Davide Formolo (Ita) s.t. 6. Roman Kreuziger (Cze) at 00'04" 7. Patrick Konrad (Austria) s.t. 8. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) s.t. 9. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 10. Esteban Chaves (Col) s.t. 11. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) s.t. 12. Rohan Dennis (Australia) s.t. 13. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) s.t. 18. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 00'10" 30. Chris Froome (GB) at 00'21". General classification: 1. Rohan Dennis (Aus) in 14h23'08" (km 603.7, av.speed 41.963 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) at 00'01" 3. Simon Yates (Gbr) at 00'17" 4. Tim Wellens (Bel) at 00'19" 5. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 00'25" 6. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) at 00'28" 7. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 8. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 00'34" 9. Patrick Konrad (Aut) at 00'35" 10. Carlos Betancur (Col) s.t. 11. José Goncalves (Por) at 00'36" 14. Esteban Chaves (Col) at 00'47" 20. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 00'55" 24. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 00'57" 30. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 01'14".