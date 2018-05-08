Salvini's fault if new election - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 8 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that it is League chief Matteo Salvini's fault if Italy has to return to the ballot box this year for refusing to dump his centre-right alliance partners to make a deal for a new government with the anti-establishment group possible. "The only thing I asked him was to drop (ex-premier and Forza Italia leader Silvio) Berlusconi, but he preferred (with stick with) Berlusconi," Di Maio told RTL 102.5 radio. "He will respond to history and to the Italian people, especially at the next election, because, if we are voting again, it is because he chose restoration rather than revolution". Di Maio also reiterated the M5S's opposition to President Sergio Mattarella's proposal for a "neutral" government, saying it would have "a similar effect" to the technocrat executive of former premier Mario Monti from 2011 to 2013.