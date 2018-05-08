Caltagirone (Catania)
Giro: Wellens wins, Dennis still pink (5)
Belgian wins, Australian keeps leader's jersey
08 Maggio 2018
Caltagirone (Catania), May 8 - Belgium's Tim Wellens won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia from Catania to Caltagirone Tuesday and Australia's Rohan Dennis kept the leader's pink jersey. The stage was a 198km stretch with an uphill finish. Wellens beat Canada's Michael Woods into second and Italy's Enrico Battaglin into third. Briton Simon Yates, the pre-stage favourite, came fourth. Briton Chris Froome, bidding to become the third man to win all three grand tours two years running, said "I'm not worried, I'm waiting for the Etna stage". How they finished: 1. Tim Wellens (Bel) in 5h17'34" (+10" bonus) (av.speed 38.165 km/h) 2. Michael Woods (Can) s.t. (+06" bonus) 3. Enrico Battaglin (Ita) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Simon Yates (GB) s.t. 5. Davide Formolo (Ita) s.t. 6. Roman Kreuziger (Cze) at 00'04" 7. Patrick Konrad (Austria) s.t. 8. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) s.t. 9. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 10. Esteban Chaves (Col) s.t. 11. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) s.t. 12. Rohan Dennis (Australia) s.t. 13. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) s.t. 18. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 00'10" 30. Chris Froome (GB) at 00'21". General classification: 1 DENNIS R. 61 BMC RACING TEAM 14:23:08 2 DUMOULIN T. 1 TEAM SUNWEB +01 3 YATES S. 118 MITCHELTON-SCOTT +17 4 WELLENS T. 101 LOTTO SOUDAL +19 5 BILBAO P. 32 ASTANA PRO TEAM +25
