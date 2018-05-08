Milan
Milan bourse closes 1.64% down on vote fears (4)
FTSE-MIB down to 24,142
08 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 8 - The Milan bourse closed 1.64% down Tuesday with the bellwether FTSE-MIB index falling to 24,142 points on vote fears. There are fears Italy will have its second election after the inconclusive March 4 vote as early as July 22. President Sergio Mattarella wants a neutral government till December but the main players, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, want a vote ASAP and July 22 has been identified as the most likely date. Other European bourses were weak Tuesday. London closed 0.02% down, Paris 0.17% down and Frankfurt 0.28% down.
