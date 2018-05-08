DEF difficult course says audit court (3)

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore
Digital Edition
Rome
08 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 8 - The audit court said Tuesday that "the picture that emerges from the 2018 DEF, while showing the progress achieved in the action of righting finances, still remains complex". It said "the difficult course that awaits us does not allow giving in or slowing down." The court's president, Angelo Buscema, told parliamentary committees that "coherent choices" were necessary.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
Veleni contro la Xylella ma quei pesticidi saranno la fine dell’apicoltura salentina
Per il petrolio la Basilicata incassa un benefit dall’Eni
Sul Sud sventolano le bandiere blu
cinque in più tra Puglia e Basilicata
Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore