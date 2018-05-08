Acquarius OK to land migrants in Italy (3)

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore
Rome
08 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 8 - The Italian Coast Guard, after repeated urging to British authorities and in agreement with the interior ministry, on Tuesday authorised British ship Acquarius, of SOS Mediterranee and MSF, to offload its human cargo of 105 migrants in an Italian port after days of deadlock. The European Commission earlier Tuesday described the stand-off as "deplorable" "The priority is to help migrants", a spokesperson said. "It is with this spirit that we launch an appeal, both to Italian and British authorities, for a quick solution so that migrants can land safely as soon as possible". "European ships, including Italian ones, act in the full respect of international law and according to the principle of non-rejections: they never take migrants back to Libya or third countries", said Natasha Bertaud, a spokeswoman for the European Commission to those asking about the activity carried out by Libyan coast guards. "Each maritime center has the obligation of coordinating rescue operations according to international conventions and, according to our information, this is what Italy is doing".
