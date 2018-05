Giro: Wellens wins, Dennis still pink (4)

Caltagirone (Catania), May 8 - Belgium's Tim Wellens won the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia from Catania to Caltagirone Tuesday and Australia's Rohan Dennis kept the leader's pink jersey. The stage was a 198km stretch with an uphill finish. Wellens beat Canada's Michael Woods into second and Italy's Enrico Battaglin into third. Briton Simon Yates, the pre-stage favourite, came fourth.