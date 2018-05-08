Cerca

Martedì 08 Maggio 2018

Milan

Milan bourse closes 1.64% down on vote fears (3)

FTSE-MIB down to 24,142

Milan bourse closes 1.64% down on vote fears (3)

Milan, May 8 - The Milan bourse closed 1.64% down Tuesday with the bellwether FTSE-MIB index falling to 24,142 points on vote fears. There are fears Italy will have its second election after the inconclusive March 4 vote as early as July 22. President Sergio Mattarella wants a neutral government till December but the main players, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, want a vote ASAP and July 22 has been identified as the most likely date.

