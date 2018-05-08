Singer Lara Saint Paul dies at 73

Rome, May 8 - Lara Saint Paul, an Italian singer and entertainer who brought the aerobics craze to Italy, was a regular presence on Italian TV and duetted with Louis Armstrong at the 1968 Sanremo song festival, died of cancer Tuesday at the age of 73. She had been in a hospice at Casalecchio di Reno near Bologna for some time, her sister Loredana told ANSA. Saint Paul, whose real name was Silvana Savorelli, was also an impresario and record producer