Man gets 9 yrs for raping 2 girls (2)

Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore
Digital Edition
Milan
08 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 8 - An Italian man got nine years in jail for raping two girls in Milan, one last last October and the other in March 2016. Sergio Marziano raped a six-year-old in Milan's Chinatown on October 4 and another underage girl affected by Down's Syndrome in the northern Italian city in 2016, a judge found. Marziano was jailed for luring girls with cuddly toys in 2013 and let out in January 2016 after undergoing psychiatric treatment. A preliminary hearings judge said the treatment "clearly did not work".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Maratona di Londra, barese come Speedy Gonzales. Ma «salta» 16 Km: smascherato dal Times
Veleni contro la Xylella ma quei pesticidi saranno la fine dell’apicoltura salentina
Per il petrolio la Basilicata incassa un benefit dall’Eni
Sul Sud sventolano le bandiere blu
cinque in più tra Puglia e Basilicata
Mette in salvo bimbi del scuolabus, poi autista muore per un malore