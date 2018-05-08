Two buses catch fire in Rome

Rome, May 8 - Rome's troubled transport company ATAC and the city council came under fresh fire on Tuesday when two buses caught fire in the Italian capital. The first bus burst into flames in Rome's central Via del Tritone street, giving off a huge cloud of black smoke that could be seen some distance away. A woman passer-by suffered minor burns and was taken to the city's Santo Spirito Hospital, sources said. The passengers, meanwhile, were shaken but unhurt, the sources said. The incident caused massive traffic disruption in the area and there was a brief moment of panic when a tyre exploded. A short circuit is thought to have caused the fire in the bus, which was around 15 years old. Eye witnesses said that the fire started at the back of the vehicle and the driver unsuccessfully tried to put it out with an extinguisher he had aboard. Prosecutors have opened an investigation over the threat to public safety. The second bus caught fire in via di Castel Porziano, on the outskirts of the capital. Tuesday's incidents take the number of Rome buses to go up in flames so far this year up to nine after 22 cases in 2017.